BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in Downtown Bakersfield will be hosting a ceremony honoring “National Vietnam War Veterans Day.”

The names of 178 names of local fallen heroes will be read by other Vietnam War Veterans, as well as, Golden Star Family members.

The Gallery’s motto is “always remembered, never forgotten.”

The ceremony will be happening Wednesday, March 29 at 1925 Eye Street beginning at 9 a.m. in the Vietnam War Memorial Room. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend and show support.