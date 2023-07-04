BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Portrait of a Warrior gallery held a Freedom Bell Ceremony on Tuesday afternoon to honor fallen heroes.
The ceremony was held at the gallery on Eye Street in Downtown Bakersfield. The bell was rung twenty-seven times, paying tribute to the gallery’s twenty-seven servicemembers that were killed in the line of duty.
The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery continues to provide weekly classes available to local veterans on post traumatic stress disorder.
For more information, visit the Portrait of a Warrior website.