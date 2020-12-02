Portrait of a Warrior Gallery holding ‘Patriotic Christmas Tree’ fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Portrait of a Warrior Gallery is holding its first annual “Patriotic Christmas Tree” fundraiser from now until Christmas.

Community members can sponsor or remember a veteran with a donation toward an ornament that will decorate a red, white and blue Christmas tree. Donations will assist the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery.

Those interested in making a donation can do so between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 1925 Eye Street. For more information, contact Marc Sandall at 487-0350.