BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This Saturday marks the fourth anniversary of the grand opening of the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in Downtown Bakersfield. Family members expressed their gratitude at a special ceremony this morning.

An anniversary celebrated by the community. Grateful mothers packed the seats, recognizing the gallery for keeping the memory of their children alive.

“It means a lot to me. My first concern after I lost my son was that people would remember for a little bit then they would forget unless its people that its closest to you. Its’ coming up on 10 years since my son passed and he’s still with us today,” Deborah Mackey a mother of a deceased veteran from Kern said.

The event marks the fourth anniversary of the gallery’s grand opening. It’s known for its portraits of kern natives who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

“It’s just an honor and a privilege of a lifetime to be a part of the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery where our mission is to always remember never forgotten and we serve to honor each of the 27 fallen post 9/11 service members from Kern County,” Daniel Betts the executive director of the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery said.

The gallery continues to grow over the years. From portraits to full rooms dedicated to previous wars fought.

The memory and stories of Kern heroes remain alive within these walls. Spreading their history to younger generations.

“I think people need to understand what a somber place it is but also what an incredible place it is for young people,” Betts said. “Unlike most museums you can walk in it’s interactive. You can pick up the gear you can put on the kit.”

“Come see the portrait of a warrior gallery,” Mackey said. “People that gave their lives for our country need to be recognized and remembered.”

The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery’s next mission is complete it’s WWII room.