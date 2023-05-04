BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Porto’s Bakery & Cafe has responded to being named one of Bakersfield residents’ “most desired” restaurants.

The popular cafe told KGET.com there are currently no plans to open a location in the Bakersfield area.

A recent citywide survey named Porto’s as one of Bakersfield residents’ “most desired” restaurants to open shop in the city. Porto’s was named along with Cheesecake Factory, TGI Friday’s, Claim Jumper and Buca Di Beppo.

“We are so humbled and excited to be in the conversation with the like of those storied establishments,” a Porto’s spokesperson said Thursday.

“Thank you to the residents of Bakersfield for loving our family bakeries and wanting us in their city!”

The bakery reminded hungry Bakersfield residents they can always order a box of their famous goods to bake at home.

Porto’s has previously been listed No. 1 on Yelp’s Top 100 places to eat.

The family-owned business started in 1976 in Southern California selling Cuban baked goods and cakes. The business has expanded to open six locations in Southern California with a seventh to soon open in Downtown Disney in Anaheim.