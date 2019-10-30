UPDATE: Evacuations lifted as firefighters stop progress of Stallion Springs blaze

UPDATE: Kern County firefighters at 10:47 a.m. said they stopped the blaze’s forward progress. Recommended evacuations have been lifted.

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents living south of Cummings Court and between Morgan Court and Percheron Place as a fire rages through the area Wednesday morning.

One house burned on Cummings and the blaze quickly spread, according to firefighters.

Deputies are assisting residents with evacuation, and a ReadyKern Alert has been sent to 285 people in the area alerting them of recommended evacuations.

The fire has grown to between six to eight acres in this small community in the Tehachapi Mountains. The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Sheriff’s officials said recommended evacuations are suggested for a quarter mile radius in the area of Cummings Court.