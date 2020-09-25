Portion of Truxtun Avenue closed ahead of anticipated Breonna Taylor demonstrations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Truxtun Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield has been closed Friday afternoon ahead of expected protests in reaction to the Breonna Taylor case decision.

Truxtun Avenue between H Street and Chester Avenue was closed to traffic. A city of Bakersfield spokesperson said the closure was a “precautionary measure to ensure safety.” Protests are expected to begin in the area at around 5 p.m.

GET Bus has already said it will suspended service beginning at 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes through the area and the closure is expected to remain until Saturday.

