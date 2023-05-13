BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A portion of southbound I-5 will be fully closed overnight next week in northern Los Angeles County for ongoing repairs caused by a landslide.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway due to an emergency project related to a landslide following rain in the area earlier this year.

The closures will take place during the following times:

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, May 15; Tuesday, May 16; Wednesday, May 17; and Thursday, May 18

11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 20 to 8 a.m., Sunday, May 21

Motorists are advised to use a detour taking them east on Highway 138 to south on Highway 14 to southbound I-5.

The Quail Lake Road, Smokey Bear Road, Vista Del Lago Road on-ramps will be closed and westbound Highway 138 to southbound I-5 will also be closed.

I-5 south of Templin Hwy will remain open. Caltrans said the closures do not affect northbound lanes.

If traveling during that time, Caltrans highly recommends allowing extra travel time and to expect delays in both directions.