BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of the Kern County Multi-use Trail is scheduled to be closed for maintenance work starting May 15.

The closure will impact the area in between Allen Road heading west and the Highgate Community access point, according to city officials.

The impacted areas are scheduled to be closed from May 15 to June 5.

Officials say during the closure a contractor for the Kern County Water Agency will install a rock slope protection.

Trail users will need to use an alternate route.