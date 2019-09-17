Portion of Kern River Parkway Trail closed because of construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of the Kern River Parkway Trail will remain closed for the next few days for construction.

The portion of the trail runs along the Westside Parkway on and off ramps at Truxtun Avenue.

The closures begin at 7 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Crews wil remove temporary bridge framing that goes over the pathway.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will be detoured around the closure at Commercial Way and Empire Drive and will need to use the sidewalk on the southside of Truxtun Avenue.

Construction may be postponed and rescheduled without notice.