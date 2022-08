BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 33 after a crash Sunday south of Taft, Caltrans said.

The crash was reported just after 9:15 p.m. on Highway 33 at Petroleum Club Road involving a sedan and a semi-truck. It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured in the crash.

Highway 33 was closed between Cadet Road and and Taft Highway to clear the crash. Caltrans did not indicate how long the closure would last.