Portion of Highway 178 to close this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 will close Friday night between Buck Owens Boulevard and the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp for paving, according to Caltrans.

The closure will last through Monday morning.

There will be a full closure of southbound Buck Owens Boulevard from Riverside Drive to Highway 178, a Caltrans news release said. A left turn lane from northbound 99 onto Rosedale Highway will also be closed.

Northbound Buck Owens Boulevard and the southbound 99 on-ramp from westbound Highway 178 will remain open.