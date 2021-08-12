Portion of Highway 178 to close this weekend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 will close Friday night between Buck Owens Boulevard and the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp for paving, according to Caltrans.

The closure will last through Monday morning.

There will be a full closure of southbound Buck Owens Boulevard from Riverside Drive to Highway 178, a Caltrans news release said. A left turn lane from northbound 99 onto Rosedale Highway will also be closed.

Northbound Buck Owens Boulevard and the southbound 99 on-ramp from westbound Highway 178 will remain open.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News