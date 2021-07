BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 178 will be closed beginning Monday night for road striping.

Caltrans said the closure will be in place between the mouth of the canyon in Bakersfield and SR-155. The closure will happen Monday, July 19 through Thursday, July 22 between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. each night. Periodic one-way traffic controls will also take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully in construction areas and to watch for workers on the road.