BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The job of a police officer might seem pretty exciting -- if you base your assumptions on TV crime dramas. Scaling fences, rolling over the hoods of cars. But that’s not how it was in the investigation of the horrific wreck that killed Deborah Ann Geneau exactly one year ago today.

The police work on that hit-and-run case was short on athleticism and long on database crunching.