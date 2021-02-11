Portion of Ford Avenue in southwest Bakersfield scheduled to close for two weeks due to construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ford Avenue in southwest Bakersfield is scheduled to close between Morrison and Dunlap Streets for two weeks due to street improvements beginning Feb. 15, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Project.

Ford Avenue is located within a neighborhood just off Stockdale Highway. Residents can detour to Joseph Drive or McDonald Way to enter or exit the neighborhood. Pedestrians will be re-directed to Stockdale Highway.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Project said construction schedules may change without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

