BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Fay Ranch Road in the community of the same name is in danger of washing out and becoming impassable, according to the Kern County Public Works Department.

Kern Public Works is currently monitoring Fay Ranch Road at the South Fork of the Kern River Crossing, a half-mile north of the road’s intersection with Highway 178, according to a news release.

Authorities advise residents to prepare for the possibility of the roadway becoming impassable, and that residents of the Fay Ranch community may be isolated from accessing Hwy 178 if the roadway washes out.

Residents who need access in and out of the community are advised to plan accordingly for possible closure.

Persons with an emergency should call 911. For questions and concerns, contact the Kern County Information and Referral Service at 211.