BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of the Westside Parkway is set to close Monday night into the early morning hours Tuesday for road work.

Eastbound lanes between Coffee Road and Truxtun Avenue will close beginning at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, city and Thomas Roads Improvement Program officials said.

The closure is for workers to install new signage along the roadway. A detour will take motorists off at Coffee Road. Motorists can continue toward Truxtun Avenue heading south on Coffee Road and making a left turn at Truxtun Avenue.

CHP officers will monitor the construction zone. Motorists are advised to slow down in construction areas.