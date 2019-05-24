Portion of E Street to close beginning Tuesday through June 4

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An around-the-clock closure is scheduled to begin Tuesday on E Street between 22nd and 23rd streets, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

Motorists can detour around the closure, scheduled to last through June 4, by using F Street.

The section of D Street that is currently closed for the 24th Street Improvement Project will be reopened prior to the E Street closure, according to a news release from TRIP. The closures are needed for drainage work.

Motorists are asked to slow and watch for construction workers and equipment while driving through the work zone.