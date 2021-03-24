Portion of Downtown Bakersfield flooded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal Water says it is looking into what caused a portion of Downtown Bakersfield to flood Wednesday evening.

Cal Water said crews are arriving in the downtown area to look into what is causing the flooding. A spokesperson said the flooding is affecting the area between 18th and 20th streets and L and N streets. Bakersfield police were providing traffic control in the area and ask that motorists and visitors avoid the area, Cal Water spokesperson Kevin McCusker said.

