BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Avenue from Easton Drive to Marella Way will close nightly starting Sunday to remove temporary framework used for support during the construction of a new bridge, and place similar framework for a second bridge, city officials say.

The closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Nov. 19, according to a city news release. Motorists can use Oak Street and Stockdale Avenue to detour around the work zone.