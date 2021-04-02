Portion of California Avenue to close for construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of California Avenue in Southwest Bakersfield will close overnight for road work beginning Sunday.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program said the closure will take place on California Avenue between Easton Drive and Marella Way between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. from April 4 through April 8.

If traveling westbound, traffic in the area will be rerouted using Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue to Mohawk Street. If you’re traveling east, traffic will be routed to Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue to Oak Street.

Officials said the work is being done to remove falsework from the westbound bridge.