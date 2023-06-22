BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of the bike path near the Kern River in west Bakersfield is set to be closed Friday to spray against mosquitoes.

Kern Mosquito & Vector Control District will conduct aerial spraying flights over groundwater recharge basins in the area.

The bike path will be closed between Allen Road and Enos Lane on Friday, June 23 between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Officials urge residents to protect themselves at home by removing any standing water that accumulates in things like fountains, birdfeeders, planters, and to make sure screen doors or windows are not damaged.