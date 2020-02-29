Porterville memorial celebrates lives of fallen firefighters

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Loved ones and supporters from across the state gathered in Porterville Friday to celebrate the lives of fallen firefighters Captain Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones.

The memorial service was held at the Church of Nazarene.

The service was live streamed by the City of Porterville so anyone could watch.

Figueroa and Jones died Feb. 18 after rushing into the Porterville public library to battle a blaze.

They were trapped inside while looking for survivors.

Both firefighters were laid to rest earlier this week.

Figueroa was a Kern County native and had been with the department for 13 years. Jones was on his third year with the department.

Two teens are accused of starting the fire at the public library. The investigation is ongoing.