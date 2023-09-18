(KGET) — Firefighter Patrick Jones and Capt. Ray Figueroa were among the hundreds of firefighters recognized at the International Firefighters Memorial in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The families of both Porterville firefighters were there. Ramon Figueroa, father of Ray, drove to Colorado Springs for the ceremony. He says it’s hard to put into words how much the ceremony means to the families.

“It means a lot because that was one of our biggest fears and for speaking with the Joneses, also that our fear was that in time their memory would fade and evidently it’s the opposite. It’s actually going stronger and stronger,” he said.

Jones and Figueroa were killed as they worked to put out a fire to a library in Porterville in February 2020.