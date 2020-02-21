Fallen Porterville firefighter to be laid to rest in Delano next week

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa, who was killed this week battling a fire at the Porterville library, will be laid to rest in his hometown of Delano on Tuesday.

The Delano Police Department said a service will begin at 10 a.m. at St Mary’s Church, 916 Lexington St., with a procession afterward to the North Kern cemetery, located at 627 Austin Street. This will be the only public event in Delano to honor Figueroa, according to his family.

“Needless to say, we expect this event to be widely attended by firefighters from throughout the state, community members along with immediate family,” the department said. “We are in the initial planning stages to handle the increased volume of traffic expected on this date.”