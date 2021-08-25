PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ to open 2nd location in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ restaurant announced they are opening a second location in southwest Bakersfield.
The barbecue restaurant made the announcement on social media. They expect to open their second location on Coffee Road, near Sully’s. They anticipate opening in four to six weeks. The restaurant was recently featured as one of the best barbecue joints outside of Los Angeles in Eater LA.
PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ is located at 1230 H St., Suite A.
Visit porkchopandbubbasbbq.com for more.