PorkChop and Bubba’s in Bakersfield ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 places to eat

Yelp has put together a list of the Top 100 places to eat and one Bakersfield barbecue restaurant has made the list.

The list was based on reviews and ratings, plus input from Yelp community managers.

In Bakersfield, the popular barbecue joint PorkChop and Bubba’s ranked 14th on the list.

PorkChop and Bubba’s was featured on Pop Kern with Karen Hua.

Many 17 News viewers recommended the place and comment sections.

California eateries were well represented on the list. Schwarma Guys in San Diego took the top spot, while Pisces Poke and Ramen took second.

You can watch the Pop Kern featuring PorkChop and Bubba’s at this link.