BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new food truck serving Ensenada-style fish and shrimp tacos is scheduled to host its grand opening Friday, July 21, according to a post on the business’s Twitter.

The grand opening for Ricky’s Fish Tacos truck will be at 4615 Brundage Ln. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Twitter post.

Ricky Piña, the owner of the food truck, previously told KGET he will be moving from Los Angeles to Kern County by choice, because it is what was best for business and peace of mind.

According to Yelp, in Los Angeles Ricky’s Fish Tacos was rated 4.5 stars with over 1,200 reviews.