BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A number of exhibits open to the public during summer are coming up on their final hours of viewing availability at Bakersfield Museum of Art.
Below is a list including the exhibits that will be closing to the public on Sept. 9:
- The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California, in celebration of 100 years the exhibit shows the work of Sam Francis and the mutual influence between the master and the artists who worked with him.
- Saturation: Visual Arts Festival, the concept of saturation in art is on display in this exhibit as small works on paper and three-dimensional objects are featured. This biennial, juried exhibition features the work of 34 local and regional artists.
- Nostalgia: Selections from the Students, 15 juniors and seniors who participated in the ArtWorks Program with an emphasis on a career in visual arts.
- Rotem Reshef: Vista, an experience from her time in a Bakersfield studio; her scrolls contemplate the duality and symbiotic relationship between Bakersfield’s economy and it’s natural environment.
If you want to learn more about these events, take a look at the website.