BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance at the pop-up Bako Market for photos this weekend.

It is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena. The pop up market features a wide variety of local vendors, food and drink merchants, music, and kids games.

Entrance is free.

Shoppers will have the chance to enter to win tickets to the “Rise Against” concert on April 22, Condors tickets, or skate passes to the Valley Children’s Ice Center.