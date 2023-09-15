BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — George the Great’s Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders is coming to southwest Bakersfield on Friday Oct. 13th for a three-week run.

With the first show landing on Friday the 13th, a special night market will also be taking place with an additional two person admission for $13, according to organizers.

The museum will feature unusual, haunted and bizarre items from far and wide and is inspired by old “dime museums” and “sideshows” from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

George the Giant will also be performing and some of the strange art to be displayed within the museum includes: matchstick carvings, portraits done with dryer lint, and jewelry made with human hair, organizers said in a release.

George the Giant’s Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders is scheduled to open weekends: Oct. 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28. Friday’s shows are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday’s from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 5630 District Boulevard, Suite 122.

Admission is $7 for a self-guided walk through the museum. For more information visit their Facebook page.