BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is in need of new blood donors on a by-appointment basis due to the challenges caused by inclement weather conditions.

According to a Houchin representative, the blood bank had to cancel a planned event because of poor weather.

The blood bank is also facing a shortage that affects the supply of blood to support local hospitals, the representative said.

Houchin Community Blood Bank is now accepting walk-in appointments for blood donations and interested persons can book an appointment by clicking here.