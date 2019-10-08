Poop patrol’s first week numbers

There is an update on the new human waste cleanup program that started in Downtown Bakersfield and Old Town Kern last week.

Crews responded to 32 calls within the service areas, receiving 6 calls on Monday alone. The other coming from downtown area with 21 and 11 from Old Town Kern. All 32 sites were cleaned.

The service has been providing real-time update of the reports they respond to.

The private contract for cleaning services was approved by the Bakersfield City Council at its September 25th meeting. The pilot program is set to run for 90 days.

The cleanup program is funded by the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure.