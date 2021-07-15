‘Poop patrol’: Bakersfield council unanimously approves expansion for human waste cleanup program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council unanimously approved an expansion of the city’s Biohazard Waste Cleanup Services in Downtown Bakersfield — aka the “poop patrol.”

The program launched in September 2019 sending workers out to comb the streets of Downtown for human waste. Originally set to end in May 2020, its success and public approval have kept it around. City council voted on the expansion Wednesday night. Asela Environmental Inc. provides biohazard cleaning services.

The new agreement also provides a larger area of Downtown Bakersfield for coverage. Patrols will be added at F and 24th streets and Union Avenue.