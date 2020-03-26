Pond Road near Delano to be closed starting Friday as part of high-speed rail project

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced a closure of Pond Road on Friday near Delano as part of the high-speed rail project.

The Authority said the road will be closed in the area of Magnolia Avenue for construction of the Pond Road Viaduct, which will take future high-speed trains over traffic. The closure is scheduled to last through September.

The work is part of the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue in Kern County.

Eastbound traffic on Pond Road will be detoured north on the old Magnolia Avenue, east on new Magnolia Avenue, continue south on new Magnolia Avenue, and then east on Pond Road.

Westbound traffic on Pond Road will be detoured north on new Magnolia Avenue, continue west on new Magnolia Avenue, south on the current Magnolia Avenue, and then west on Pond Road.

