Poll shows most will not follow California’s mask mandate in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new sweeping mask mandate went into effect yesterday for all indoor places in California. Masks must be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate will remain in place for one month until January 15.

Dr. Glenn Goldis, chief medical officer for Kern Medical said even now with the vaccine, the science shows wearing a mask can save lives. He said even if you’re tired of wearing a mask, it has been shown to minimize the risk of infection to others.

Some say they should be given the choice on wearing masks while in public settings.

We asked: Do you plan to follow the mask mandate?

“Been to 4 different stores today and not a single one said anything about wearing a mask.” Nancy Wolfrom Herron, Facebook user