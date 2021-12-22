Poll shows most Kern residents disagree with California mandate for healthcare workers to get booster shots

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom is announcing today that the state of California will require all healthcare workers to get their booster shots.

As the omicron variant spreads across the U.S. the governor says his office is stepping up efforts to keep Californians safer.

In August, the state became the first in the nation to require health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo testing at least once per week. The mandate will now extend to booster shots.

We asked: Should healthcare workers be required to get the booster shot?

“That should be left up to the individual person, it’s their body and their life.” Cathie Mars, Facebook user