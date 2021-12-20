Poll shows most Bakersfield residents will keep holiday plans despite Omicron outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are in the peak of the holiday travel season, with millions of people heading to the airport or hitting the roads.

About 109 million people are expected to travel nationwide over the next 10 days. This as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the country. Masks are required on airplanes regardless of vaccination status.

Health experts are encouraging everyone to get the vaccine and the booster shot to increase protection against the omicron variant. Experts also recommend getting an antigen test before getting together with family and friends.

We asked: Has the omicron variant changed your holiday travel plans?

“Not planning going any where, but if I did I would cancel!” Vivian Taylor, Facebook user