POLL RESULTS: With Omicron in California, will you get vaccinated?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person in California has become the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the person was a traveler who returned from South Africa. The person was vaccinated against COVID-19 but had not received a booster shot.

Scientists are still studying the risks posed by the new strain of the virus. Governor Gavin Newsom says the variant will not force another stay-at-home order or new restrictions.

Health experts said the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and get the booster shot when you’re eligible.

We asked: Will you get the vaccine now that the omicron variant has been detected in California?

“Yes and Yes again received both shots plus booster never gave it a second thought.”

Evelyn Maxwell, Facebook user

“Did the vaccine protect my family & friends from contracting covid & hospitalization? NO! So, why would anyone get vaccinated?”

Barb Millage, Facebook user

