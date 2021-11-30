POLL RESULTS: Will Bakersfield’s water restrictions be effective in easing a drought?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield announced mandatory water restrictions Monday for all Domestic Water System customers to help ease the drought that has been gripping the state.

Among the restrictions are limits on outdoor watering to three days per week and only after 6 p.m. and prohibiting outdoor water usage for 48 hours after rain.

The restrictions go into effect Dec. 14.

We asked: Will resident water restrictions be effective in easing the drought?

“Yes everyone should consider saving water/do not shower more than 5 minutes/ program your sprinklers for short periods etc.” Nirmal Grewal, Facebook user