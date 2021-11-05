POLL RESULTS: What’s the best nacho spot in Kern County?

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday marks National Nachos Day.

The first recorded nacho dish came from Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya in 1943. He worked at a restaurant in Piedras Negras in Mexico near the Texas border. He whipped up the first nachos for a group of U.S. Army wives using fried tortilla triangles, jalapenos, and shredded cheese. It was such a big hit, the snack was named after him.

Today the toppings have expanded to include things like beef, chicken, and seafood along with a variety of seasonings.

We asked: Who makes the best nachos in town? Here are your responses.