POLL RESULTS: What will you do with your California stimulus check?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 1 million Californians who qualify for a Golden State Stimulus check but haven’t received one yet could see a payment as soon as this week.

A total of 1.15 million payments valued at $857 million will be sent out in this latest batch, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

For those anticipating a payment, officials note that it can take several days for direct deposits to show up in bank accounts, and up to three weeks to receive a check by mail after it’s sent.

Most people whose address is in a Kern County ZIP Code should get their payment between now and November 19.

We asked: What do you plan to do with your stimulus check? Spend it? Save it? Or something else?

“BILLS, BILLS, BILLS.” Timothy Miller, Facebook user

“Use it towards Christmas for my boys.” Jessica Ketcherside, Instagram user

“I have enough to get by so I’m going to give the money to someone less fortunate than me.” David Johnson, Facebook user