POLL RESULTS: Were supervisors right to approve the new cemetery in northwest Bakersfield?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County supervisors heard an appeal regarding development plans for a proposed cemetery in Northwest Bakersfield Tuesday.

A group of residents near the proposed site — southeast of Vega Meadows Road, just off Santa Fe Way — has been battling the decision for months.

Some are concerned that they were not consulted about the proposed location for the cemetery, while others simply say they did not move there to live next to the dead.

Today we asked: Were supervisors right to approve the new cemetery in Northwest Bakersfield?

“You get super quiet neighbors and they keep the lawns nice. Probably get some nice flowers once in awhile. Could be worse.” Paul Grubb, Facebook user

“No more burying the dead. We waste so much space that is unnecessary. Cremate and erect your shrines on your own property.” Starr E. Knight, Facebook user