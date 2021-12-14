POLL RESULTS: Should those vaccinated be exempt from the mask mandate?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new sweeping mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday for all indoor places in California.

California health officials announced the move yesterday as the omicron variant spreads through the United States. Health officials say cases spiked 47% since Thanksgiving.

The mask mandate applies to all indoor areas for everyone regardless of their vaccination status. It will remain in place through Jan. 15.

We asked: Should vaccinated people be exempt from the mask mandate?

“No they can still give it and get it.” Samantha Orr Thompson, Facebook user