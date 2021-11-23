POLL RESULTS: Should the shooters in the Ahmaud Arbery trial be convicted of murder?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury is expected to begin deliberating the fates of three white Georgia men charged in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

During closing arguments Monday, prosecutors said the men had no cause to chase Arbery when they saw him in their neighborhood, and that they pursued him solely because he was “a Black man running down the street.”

Defense attorneys said Arbery was killed as he violently resisted a legal effort to detain him to answer questions about burglaries.

The Jury has heard 10 days of testimony in this trial. All three men face counts of murder and other charges.

We asked: Should the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery be convicted of murder?

“They chased him down, got in front of him and pulled out a gun. They claim self defense because “he was coming at them” […]Guilty and should have the death penalty.” Anthony Rodriguez, Facebook user

‘The shooter(s) shot and killed Arbery because they thought he may have been burglarizing a home. Well, that’s a property crime and lethal force cannot be used in a property crime. Also, these guys are not law enforcement.’ Stan Sampson, Facebook user