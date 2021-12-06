POLL RESULTS: Should the Michigan school officials face charges in the Crumbley shooting case?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The prosecutor in the deadly school shooting in Michigan said she’s not ruling out charges for school officials at Oxford High School.

The shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, is charged with terrorism, first degree murder and other counts in the school shooting that killed 4 people and left several others wounded.

His parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, were arrested over the weekend and are facing manslaughter charges.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Ethan met with school counselors and his parents just three hours before the shooting to talk about concerning drawings he made. After the meeting, the parents were asked to take their son home but they refused and he was sent back to class.

During an interview McDonald said: “a lot could have been done different.”

We asked: Should school officials face charges for the Michigan deadly school shooting?

“Yes, they should have contacted their local Crisis Mental Health Team and had him evaluated on the spot.” Katy Jones, Facebook user

“Probably not. Civil liability would likely be more appropriate, if anything. Criminal charges require some level of intent – What, exactly, would be the level of intent and how could the prosecutor prove it? Who gets charged? The criminal justice system charges individuals, not entities. I guess it’s not impossible, but instinctively it seems unlikely to pass muster.” Andrea Lopez, Facebook user