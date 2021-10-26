POLL RESULTS: Should the COVID-19 vaccine be approved for kids?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee has voted to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The FDA will take the committee’s vote into consideration and then make the final decision about whether to authorize it. Then the CDC will vote on whether to recommend the vaccine for this age group.

Young kids would get just a third of the dose given to teens and adults. Pfizer says studies have shown the vaccines are nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in kids.

