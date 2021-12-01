POLL RESULTS: Should parents get stricter punishments for failing to secure guns properly?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with murder, terrorism and other crimes for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at a Michigan high school.

Ethan Crumbley was accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun in a school hallway. The Oakland County sheriff said the gun Crumbley used in the shooting was purchased by his father last week. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said they are also considering charges against both parents.

“Owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate,” McDonald told reporters.

In the state of California a parent can face misdemeanor or felony charges for failing to take reasonable precautions to keep guns away from children.

We asked: Should there be stricter punishments for parents who fail to secure their guns?

“Keeping a firearm secure is part of gun safety. My kids never had access to any firearm in my home. Yet they where taught, and knowledgeable of firearm safety.” Robert Valdez, Jr., Facebook user