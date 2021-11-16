POLL RESULTS: Should Kyle Rittenhouse be convicted?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jury deliberations began today in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who shot and killed two people last year in Wisconsin during a police protest.

Rittenhouse’s defense has argued throughout the trial that he was acting in self-defense when he opened fire on Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum. Rittenhouse is accused of intentional homicide in the slaying of Huber and reckless homicide in the death of Rosenbaum. He also faces five other charges stemming from the fatal shootings.

The trial has drawn national attention. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has put 500 National Guard troops on standby in case local law enforcement agencies need help with crowd control after a verdict is reached.

Today we asked: Should Kyle Rittenhouse be convicted?

The boy should be convicted and life with NO parole. He went to the rally with murder on his mind. Roy-Angel, Facebook user

No, it was self defense. Whether or not he should have been there. He still has the right to defend himself. I saw the video. He took a beating before he pulled the trigger.” Alexander Neher, Facebook user

…he was someone looking for a gun fight and walking around with his gun in plain sight and pointing it at people. I don’t buy his crocodile tears.” Tracy, Facebook user