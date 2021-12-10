POLL RESULTS: Should Jussie Smollett serve jail time?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Chicago jury reached guilty verdicts on five out of six charges against TV actor Jussie Smollett Thursday.

He was accused of falsely reporting that he was the victim of a hate-fueled attack back in 2019.

Prosecutors said he lied when he told Chicago authorities that two men used racist and homophobic slurs as they assaulted him and wrapped a rope around his neck.

He was convicted on five counts of felony disorderly conduct. The charges carry a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts told NBC News that Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

We asked: Should Jussie Smollett serve time in prison?

“In some ways false accusers commit crimes worse than they accuse. It isn’t just the tax payers who pay, their victims do as well. In this case it is society itself. So he does deserve some real punishment to include jail time and then stringent probation. Fines don’t make sense to me. Who benefits from them? Due to his undeserved notoriety he is a liability risk for community service. I believe all false accusers should pay big time.” Kath Butcher, Facebook user

“He isn’t a violent offender. He should have punishments / penalties, but not prison time.’ Tanya Whitehouse, Facebook user